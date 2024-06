Lockport Bridge to See Lane Closures on Monday

The bridge at the St. Andrews Lock and Dam will see alternating lane closures beginning next week.

Public Services and Procurement Canada is advising motorists to prepare for alternating traffic on June 24 from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The lane closures are to accommodate deck replacement work.

Traffic lights or flag persons will be on site to direct traffic during the period. The bridge will also remain open to cyclists and pedestrians, and marine traffic won’t be affected.