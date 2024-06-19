Three Manitoba Friends Share $100K Lottery Prize

Three longtime Manitoba friends are sharing in a lottery jackpot worth just over $100,000.

Cynthia Bauer, Diana Cowell, and Alison Corley won the May 21 Lotto Max draw with an Extra ticket.

The Lac du Bonnet trio has been friends for 45 years and has played Lotto Max together for the last several years as a way to regularly get together.

“It’s unbelievable,” Bauer said of the win. “It’s just fantastic. We’ve been friends for so long and we wouldn’t want to win this with anyone else!”

Bauer was the first to discover the group’s win.

“I scanned the ticket on my Lotto Spot app again and again,” she chuckled. “I was in total shock!”

“I called my girlfriends and told them we had won $100,000 and they were stunned!”

The three don’t have immediate plans for their earnings, which work out to be $33,334 each, but Bauer said she might do some renovations.

The winning ticket was purchased at Drifter’s Inn Restaurant and Lounge near Lac du Bonnet.