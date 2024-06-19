Fire Damages MPI’s Gateway Service Centre

WINNIPEG — An overnight fire has closed Manitoba Public Insurance’s Gateway Service Centre until further notice.

MPI says scheduled appointments, including those for driver testing, adjusting and estimating services, have been cancelled and customers are being contacted to reschedule.

All other customers are encouraged to visit an alternate MPI Service Centre location or their Autopac agent for other service needs. Additionally, walk-in knowledge testing appointments for all licence classes are available at Cityplace (2nd floor) in Winnipeg on weekdays from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 1- 4 p.m.

MPI says further updates will be shared on their website.