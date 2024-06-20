Life-Jacket Loaner Program Expands to Hecla

WINNIPEG — The province has added a new life-jacket loaner station at Hecla (Gull Harbour).

Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt made the announcement on Thursday, the first official day of summer.

“Manitoba has so many beautiful beaches and lakes offering Manitobans many opportunities to swim or soak their feet and enjoy the water,” said Schmidt. “We encourage all Manitobans to be vigilant in and around the water.”

At beaches located within select provincial parks, visitors can borrow life-jackets through the life-jacket loaner program. Locations include Bakers Narrows, Birds Hill, Clearwater (Campers Cove), Grass River (Gyles and Iskwasum lakes), Paint Lake, Manipogo, Moose Lake, Rainbow Beach, St. Malo (Main and Sunset Shores beach), Spruce Woods, and Stephenfield.

Schmidt also announced $7.4 million in provincial funding for beach safety officer services at Birds Hill, Grand Beach (West Beach) and Winnipeg Beach through 2028.