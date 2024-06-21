Gary Doer to Receive Duff Roblin Award

WINNIPEG — Former Manitoba premier Gary Doer will receive the 2024 Duff Roblin Award this fall.

The former Canadian ambassador to the United States will receive the honour from the University of Winnipeg, who made the announcement on Friday.

“We are incredibly proud to recognize such a respected and accomplished Manitoban,” said Scott Oake, one of two Duff Roblin Award dinner co-chairs.

“Mr. Doer’s career as a politician, his success as Canada’s ambassador to the United States, and his support of our UWinnipeg community are reasons why he is truly deserving of this distinction.”

Doer served as Manitoba’s premier from 1990 to 2009, while serving as Canada’s as ambassador to the U.S. from 2009 to 2016.

The 16th Annual Duff Roblin Award Dinner and ceremony will be held on November 7, 2024, at the Metropolitan Entertainment Centre in Winnipeg.

The award honours a community leader who supports UWinnipeg and whose career, volunteerism, or philanthropy has made a significant impact on education in Manitoba.