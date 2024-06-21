Manitoba Museum Reveals Renovation Plans for Entrance, Foyer

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba Museum has unveiled ambitious plans to revitalize its facility and improve accessibility and safety.

Among the top renovations visitors will notice will be a refreshed Rupert Avenue entrance, followed by major upgrades to the museum’s visitor foyer.

“While we recognize that these renovations may create a short-term inconvenience for some of our staff and visitors, we are beyond excited about how much more accessible and inviting our museum will be,” said Dorota Blumczy?ska, CEO, Manitoba Museum.

“Our commitment to the community is that the Manitoba Museum can be a space that everyone can enjoy and feel like they belong.”

The new front entrance will include a sheltered canopy that will provide prominent signage and improved lighting to enhance safety and aesthetics. The museum’s visitor foyer will become a larger, brighter space, creating a welcoming atmosphere for visitors.

The museum’s main entrance will close to the public on July 22, with a reopening date set for November. Visitors will be directed to enter the museum via its Main Street entrance.

Architecture and engineering firm Stantec is behind the construction project, which will be completed in phases. Museum officials anticipate the project to be complete by the summer of 2025.

The project is being jointly funded by the Manitoba Museum and a provincial government grant. Construction updates will be posted on the museum’s website.