Manitoba RCMP are investigating after a fatal plane crash on Thursday night north of Minitonas.

Police were called to the scene at around 9:40 p.m. and located a small single engine airplane in a field east of the Lenswood Highway.

The lone occupant, a 53-year-old man from the RM of Minitonas-Bowsman, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada has been notified.