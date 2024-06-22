Sea Bears Sign Guard Scottie Lindsey

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed American guard Scottie Lindsey for the remaining 2024 season.

Lindsey ranked top-five in the CEBL in scoring as a member of the Saskatchewan Rattlers in 2022, and most recently spent time with the NBA G League’s Windy City Bulls.

The 28-year-old returns for a second season in the CEBL after a one-year hiatus.

In his 16 games with the Rattlers in 2022, Lindsey solidified his status as one of the league’s preeminent three-and-D wings. His 19.8 points per game tied for fourth in the CEBL with Rattlers teammate Tony Carr, with the pair joining forces to lead the Rattlers to the league’s fifth seed and a playoff berth.

“We are excited to add Scottie Lindsey to our team,” said Mike Taylor, Sea Bears head coach and general manager. “Scottie will give us more versatility and CEBL experience, and his three-point shooting and ability to attack closeouts will help him fit into our system well.”

The Sea Bears host the Rattlers tonight at Canada Life Centre. Tip-off is at 7:30 p.m.