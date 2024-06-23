New Tennis Courts Planned for Southwest Winnipeg Park

WINNIPEG — Shovels are in the ground on new tennis courts for a park in the city’s Waverley West neighbourhood.

The city and province announced Saturday major improvements to Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park at 360 Appleford Gate.

Plans call for two new tennis courts with pickleball court lines, landscaping, benches, and fencing.

“These tennis courts and park improvements are the result of an excellent partnership with the City of Winnipeg, Province of Manitoba and the South Winnipeg Community Centre,” said Waverley West Councillor Janice Lukes.

“We are a rapidly growing community with diverse recreational needs and I am very pleased to support the development of tennis courts in Bridgwater Trails.”

The project’s $293,500 cost is being shared between the city and province.

Construction is expected to start this coming week and be completed in mid-August.