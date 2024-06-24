Man Killed in Crash with Minivan on Highway 16

A Manitoba man died Sunday afternoon after his motorcycle collided with a van.

The two-vehicle crash happened at around 12:20 p.m. on Highway 34, just south of Highway 16, near Gladstone.

Police say the southbound minivan was making a U-turn on Highway 34 when a motorcycle travelling south collided with it.

The driver of the motorcycle, a 21-year-old man from Austin, died at the scene.

The driver of the minivan, a 78-year-old man and the passenger, a 73-year-old woman, weren’t physically injured.

Neepawa RCMP continue to investigate.