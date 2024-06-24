Winnipeg Woman Fatally Struck by Train in La Broquerie

A 78-year-old Winnipeg woman was struck and killed by a train over the weekend in La Broquerie.

Manitoba RCMP say the incident happened at around 12:40 p.m. on Sunday at the railway crossing on Rue Principale. She was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It’s believed the fatal pedestrian-train collision happened during the community’s annual Saint-Jean-Baptiste Day celebration.

In a social media post, the La Broquerie Fire Department provided numbers for mental health and crisis helpline services for any members of the public who witnessed the tragic incident.

Steinbach RCMP, along with CN Police, continue to investigate.