Woman Killed in Three-Vehicle Crash Near Lac du Bonnet

A three-vehicle crash just west of Lac du Bonnet over the weekend claimed the life of an Ontario woman.

Manitoba RCMP were called to Highway 11, near Bilan Road, at around 10:20 p.m. on Friday.

Police say a pickup truck, being driven by a 32-year-old man from the RM of Lac du Bonnet, was travelling south on Highway 11 when it crossed over the centre line and collided with a northbound SUV, being driven by a 34-year-old woman from Utterson, ON. Her vehicle then entered the east side ditch and rolled.

A second pickup truck, being driven by a 60-year-old Winnipeg man, was travelling behind the SUV and swerved in an effort to avoid colliding with the pickup. His truck entered the ditch and collided with the SUV.

The 34-year-old woman of the SUV was pronounced deceased on scene. The 32-year-old man driving the first pickup truck was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The 60-year-old man in the second pickup suffered minor physical injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.