New Secure Bike Parking Launches at The Forks

Cyclists visiting The Forks this summer can now securely park their bikes at the new Bike Check, a pilot project in partnership with the Winnipeg Trails Association.

The Bike Check, located in the atrium on the south side of The Forks Market, accommodates a variety of active transportation modes including e-bikes, cargo bikes, scooters, electric scooters, unicycles, rollerblades, skateboards, and wheelchairs. Accessible from the patio, the initiative is part of The Forks’ Target Zero program, aiming to promote active living and connectivity.

“We’re excited to offer this new Bike Check to those who cycle to The Forks,” said Sara Stasiuk, CEO of The Forks North Portage.

“We’ve heard, through our annual public surveys, that more and more people are coming to The Forks via active transportation, and many of these folks suggested they’d bike here even more often if there was a managed secure spot to store their bikes.”

The Bike Check is free or by donation, with proceeds supporting Winnipeg Trails programming.

Operating hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Tuesday to Sunday, and on holiday Mondays (July 1, August 5, and September 2) throughout the summer.