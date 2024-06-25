Winnipeg Jets Re-Sign DeMelo to Four-Year Deal

The Winnipeg Jets have re-signed defenceman Dylan DeMelo to a four-year contract extension.

The contract comes with an average annual value of $4.9 million USD.

DeMelo, 31, played all 82 games for the Jets last season and set new single-season career highs for points (31) and assists (28), while he led the Jets and finished second in the NHL with a +46 rating.

The London, Ont. native also led the Jets in blocked shots (139) and shorthanded time-on-ice per game (2:35). DeMelo finished second on the club in time-on-ice per game (21:44) and fourth in hits (167). He also played all five playoff games for Winnipeg and had one assist.