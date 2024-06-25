Manitoba Recreational Trails Get Funding Boost

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government is spending more than $880,000 to enhance and expand 33 recreational trails across the province.

Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt made the announcement Tuesday at École Stanley Knowles School.

“Manitobans love to enjoy the outdoors, and our province is home to unique networks of trails that support healthy living and offer great social opportunities,” said Schmidt. “Adding new trails and ensuring our existing trails are well-maintained helps guarantee Manitobans can continue to enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come.”

The 2024 Trails Manitoba grant program will allocate $697,365 for trails outside Winnipeg and $190,000 for trails within Winnipeg, aiming to develop new and improved trails. The initiative will add 36 kilometres of new trails and maintain and upgrade over 600 kilometres of existing trails.

Jeana Manning, board president of Trails Manitoba, says the grant program promotes health and quality of life. “We honour the volunteer trail builders and the construction teams and supporting partners who have brought this funding to life, creating connections to Manitoba’s stunning landscapes,” she said.

This year’s projects include:

Northgate system weather resistance project ($20,000), Dauphin;

Flinty’s Discovery Trail and wetland accessible loop ($75,000), Flin Flon;

Grace Lake boardwalk and boreal trail ($50,000), The Pas;

Steep Rock community trail enhancement ($50,000), Steep Rock;

Onanole trails enhancement ($33,333), Onanole;

Quarry Park splash pad and ball diamonds community access trail ($24,643), Stonewall;

Public pathway development at The Leaf ($100,000), Winnipeg;

Save Our Seine pollinator project ($10,000), Winnipeg; and

Fairgrove Park Community Trail at École Stanley Knowles School ($55,000), Winnipeg.

Watch Tuesday’s announcement: