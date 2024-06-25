Multiple People Assaulted with Bear Spray in Winnipeg Neighbourhood

Winnipeg police have charged a man after eight people were hit with bear spray on Monday afternoon.

Police responded to the area of Young Street and Ellice Avenue at around 5:30 p.m., where six adults, a toddler and a baby were sprayed with the substance.

The male suspect ran off, but police caught up to him near Sherbrook Street and Ellice Avenue. As officers approached him, the man motioned to his waistband and ran away. After a short foot pursuit, he was taken into custody in the 500 block of Sherbrook Street.

Police had to use a Taser during the arrest, where they also recovered a discarded bear spray canister.

Tiren Dettanikkeaze, 25, of Winnipeg, has been charged with multiple offences.