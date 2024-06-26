Goldeyes Hosting ‘Bike-In Movie’ at Blue Cross Park

The Winnipeg Goldeyes are set to host the first-ever Bike-In Movie event at Blue Cross Park next week.

The unique event on Thursday, July 4 will transform the downtown ballpark into an open-air cinema, featuring a screening of the film, “Next Goal Wins” on the team’s new, full HD videoboard.

“Next Goal Wins” is the story of the American Samoa soccer team, who suffered the worst loss in World Cup history, losing to Australia 31-0 in 2001. With the 2014 World Cup approaching, the team recruits down on his luck, maverick coach Thomas Rongen (played by Michael Fassbender) to help turn their fate around.

Attendees can ride their bikes onto the field or walk in if they prefer. Concession stands will be open for food and drink purchases, including beer and coolers.

Guests are invited to bring blankets and relax on the outfield grass, providing a unique viewing experience. Stadium seating will also be available.

Admission is $4 with all proceeds benefitting the Winnipeg Goldeyes Field of Dreams Foundation. Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at Goldeyes.com/Movie or at the Blue Cross Park ticket office.

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. with the movie starting at 7 p.m.