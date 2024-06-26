Man Drowns on Manitoba Lake After Boat Breaks Down

A boater has drowned after the watercraft he was riding on broke down on Family Lake in the Little Grand Rapids area.

Manitoba RCMP responded on the morning of June 23 for a report of a possible drowning that occurred the night before.

According to police, three males were returning to the community of Little Grand Rapids, when their boat broke down. While they were trying to fix the motor, a 50-year-old man fell into the water and didn’t resurface. One of the males jumped into the water to try and pull the drowning man to safety but was unsuccessful.

The two others rowed back to the community for help, where community members and band constables returned to the area and located the man deceased in the water.

RCMP recovered the body and an autopsy confirmed the man had drowned.