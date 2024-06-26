RCMP Say No Charges in Bus Crash That Killed 17 Seniors Heading to Casino

By The Canadian Press

Police will not be laying charges in a bus crash that killed 17 people in western Manitoba.

RCMP say they do not expect to be able to talk to the bus driver, who was severely injured in the crash.

And they say officers have found no explanation as to why he pulled into an intersection when it wasn’t safe.

The bus, carrying seniors to a casino, collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry last June.

Mounties have said the truck, which was travelling east on the highway, had the right of way and attempted to avoid the crash.

Police handed over their findings in January to the Crown’s office, including forensic reports and interviews with witnesses and survivors.

A memorial for those who died was unveiled earlier this month in Dauphin, where most of the victims were from.