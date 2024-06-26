Home » The Canadian Press » RCMP Say No Charges in Bus Crash That Killed 17 Seniors Heading to Casino

RCMP Say No Charges in Bus Crash That Killed 17 Seniors Heading to Casino

June 26, 2024 10:44 AM | The Canadian Press


By The Canadian Press

Highway 1 - Carberry Crash

A scorched patch of ground where a bus carrying seniors ended up after colliding with a transport truck and burning is seen on the edge of the Trans-Canada Highway where it intersects with Hwy 5, west of Winnipeg near Carberry, Man., Friday, June 16, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

Police will not be laying charges in a bus crash that killed 17 people in western Manitoba.

RCMP say they do not expect to be able to talk to the bus driver, who was severely injured in the crash.

And they say officers have found no explanation as to why he pulled into an intersection when it wasn’t safe.

The bus, carrying seniors to a casino, collided with a semi-trailer while crossing the Trans-Canada Highway near the town of Carberry last June.

Mounties have said the truck, which was travelling east on the highway, had the right of way and attempted to avoid the crash.

Police handed over their findings in January to the Crown’s office, including forensic reports and interviews with witnesses and survivors.

A memorial for those who died was unveiled earlier this month in Dauphin, where most of the victims were from.

CP - The Canadian Press


