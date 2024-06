Man Charged in Homicide on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP have laid charges in a homicide at a home in Kinosao Sipi Cree Nation.

Police were called to the residence on June 23 for a reported assault.

Officers located an injured 49-year-old man, who was taken to the local nursing station before being transferred to Winnipeg. The victim succumbed to his injuries on June 24.

Chevy Tait, 21, of Kinoao Sipi Cree Nation, has been charged with manslaughter and two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

He remains in custody.