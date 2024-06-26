Winnipeg Musician Ray St. Germain Passes Away

Well-known Winnipeg Métis musician Ray St. Germain has died after a battle with Parkinson’s disease. He was 83.

The singer’s wife, Glory St. Germain, announced his passing on Tuesday, saying he died quietly at Deer Lodge Care Home “surrounded by family and dear friends.”

“We are deeply grateful to all the musicians who have shared the stage with Ray, contributing to his unforgettable performances and his television series,” the post said. “Your collaboration has not only brought joy to our lives but has also been instrumental in recognizing his numerous awards throughout his illustrious career.”

St. Germain received the Order of Manitoba, the Aboriginal Order of Canada, the Order of the Sash — Saskatoon and Prince Albert, and a spot on the Aboriginal Wall of Honour in the Winnipeg Friendship Centre. He was inducted into the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame in September 2010.

St. Germain was honoured earlier this month with a street bearing his name. St. Michael Road in St. Vital, where his childhood home is located, was renamed Big Sky Country Way in honour of his contributions to the music entertainment industry and his former national network television show, “Big Sky Country.”

A funeral and celebration of life is planned for July 6.