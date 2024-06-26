Manitoba’s Kinew Leads Premiers with Top Approval Rating

WINNIPEG — Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew continues to enjoy a high approval rating eight months into his tenure.

A new poll released Wednesday by the Angus Reid Institute shows Kinew with a 66 percent approval rating — up three points since March.

Kinew sits ahead of Newfoundland and Labrador’s Andrew Furey at 55 percent and Saskatchewan’s Scott Moe, who is down four points at 49 percent approval.

Pollsters singled out the NDP government’s decision to search the Prairie Green landfill, where the bodies of at least two First Nations women were disposed of by a serial killer. The former Progressive Conservative government declined to fund such a search.

Looking at the numbers more closely, 24 percent strongly approve of Kinew’s early performance, while 42 percent moderately approve. Moving further down the scale, 15 percent either moderately or strongly disapprove of Kinew, while 11 percent strongly disapprove.

The online survey was conducted from June 14-20, 2024, among a representative randomized sample of 4,204 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.