Winnipeg House Explodes on Camrose Bay in Transcona

WINNIPEG — A one-storey home on Camrose Bay in Transcona exploded on Wednesday, leaving only the foundation remaining.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to the Kildare-Redonda neighbourhood incident at around 11:19 a.m. Crews arrived to find remnants of the destroyed structure engulfed in flames and debris scattered on the road.

“Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews are on scene of a house explosion on Camrose Bay,” the city said in an initial social media post. “Firefighters are working to put fires out at neighbouring homes. Residents are advised to avoid the area until further notice. More details to follow.”

Manitoba Hydro also attended the scene to turn the gas off to surrounding properties. It’s unclear what caused the explosion as that remains under investigation.

Some residents of neighbouring homes were evacuated with the help of firefighters, while others were told to shelter in place.

Crews completed a search of the surrounding structures that were damaged by the explosion, and no occupants were found. One dog was rescued from one of the nearby homes.

Neighbour Patricia Carroll said she was in her kitchen when the light fixture fell from the ceiling and hit her on the head.

“There was the big bang and then there was about five or six more explosions after,” she said.

She made sure her husband was OK then called 911. When she looked outside, the house behind her was levelled.

“They had a motorhome parked behind that house, and it’s gone too. And the garage is gone. The fence we built two years ago is gone,” said Carroll.

“I just hope nobody got hurt.”

There were no injuries reported. However, it’s not known if anyone was inside the home that exploded.

The city says it will be some time before residents of the neighbouring homes will be able to return.

Witness video: