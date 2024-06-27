Fireworks On and Off the Track at Assiniboia Downs

By Scott Taylor (@staylorsports)

WINNIPEG — Darren Dunn was absolutely right when he said the jockey colony at Assiniboia Downs is as good as it’s ever been.

In fact, the CEO at ASD might have understated the fireworks that would be going off when it comes to the 2024 jockey competition.

After the first six weeks – 16 days – of the 50-day meet – there are six jocks with a legitimate shot at winning the 2024 championship.

When racing resumes on Monday night at 7:35 p.m., there will be fireworks on the track as the Downs prepares for fireworks after the races.

Monday is Canada Day and it will be quite a night at ASD. Not only will fans be able to watch and wager on live racing, but also purchase food and drinks from either ASD concessions or the food trucks that will be onsite for the Canada Day celebrations.

On the track, the jockey race will heat up once again as Prayven Badrie continues to lead the way. However, what’s coming up behind him in getting closer with every race night.

Badrie, who once again won twice this past week, continues to lead with 18 wins, 10 seconds and 10 third-place finishes and $154,646 in earnings for his owners. He’s made 61 starts this season.

Damario Bynoe, who won four times this past week including a win aboard She’s My Niece for trainer Jared Brown in the $50,000 Chantilly Stakes on Monday, has moved into second place with 15 wins, 12 seconds and four thirds and $165,453 in winnings. Defending champion Antonio Whitehall dropped into third place despite two ins this past week. Whitehall with 14 wins, 16 seconds and 13 third-place finishes. He’s made a Downs-leading 84 starts and has a Downs-leading $184,968 in winnings.

Veteran Ronald Ali had the hat-trick this week and remains in fourth place with 13 wins, seven seconds and 16 thirds and $150,153 in earnings. Ali brought home Mr. Stang in the $51,200 Free Press Stakes for trainer Carlos Moreno on Wednesday. Red-hot apprentice Rachaad Knights, who won five times two weeks ago, but only once this week, is now fifth with 12 wins, six seconds and five thirds and $114,060 in earnings.

Another veteran, Renaldo Cumberbatch is now sixth with 11 wins, seven seconds and eight thirds and $119,906 in winnings. Cumberbatch had a huge win this week riding Marvin Buffalo’s talented Spitten Kitten to victory in the $50,000 LaVerendrye Stakes on Tuesday night.

The next major stakes race to take place at the Downs is the Manitoba Derby Trial on Monday, July 15. The $125,000 Manitoba Derby is only five weeks away.

In the meantime, Monday night should be sensational and for those who have never been to the Downs, there is a whole lot more than horse racing. There are 140 VLTs available in the Club West Gaming Lounge located on the second level of the grandstand. Club West is open daily from 10 a.m. to 1 a.m. On Monday night, after the fireworks, you can not only head up to the VLT lounge for Crazy Hour, but you can enter a draw to win $500 cash. The draw will be made at 11:30 p.m.

As well, on Canada Day, the downs will play host to Free Family Fun Day from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a Bounce Castle, face painting and live entertainment for the kids. When dusk turns to darkness, CanFire Pyrotechnics will present another amazing fireworks’ display to celebrate Canada’s birthday.

Oh, and don’t forget that 50/50 tickets will once again be available every night of live racing this coming week.

One other thing to remember is parking. Parking will be free to all racing fans. The first race is slated for 7:35 p.m. However, at 8 p.m. there will be a $10 charge for parking so get to the track early and celebrate Canada Day.