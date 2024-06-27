Canada Day Weekend Hours: What’s Open and Closed in Winnipeg

WINNIPEG — Canada Day brings with it several holiday closures, including the following on Monday, July 1.

Here’s a list of what’s open, closed or operating on a reduced schedule in Winnipeg this long weekend.

Shopping Centres

Kildonan Place — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grant Park — Closed

Outlet Collection Winnipeg — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

St. Vital Centre — Closed

Polo Park — Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Manitoba Liquor Marts

Winnipeg and Brandon Liquor Mart locations will be open on Canada Day. For individual store hours in other Manitoba locations, visit LiquorMarts.ca/hours.

Civic Offices

All civic offices are closed on Monday, July 3 in lieu of Canada Day.

Recycling/Garbage Collection

Recycling, garbage, and yard waste will be collected as normally scheduled for those with Monday as their collection day.

Brady Road Landfill (commercial customers only)

Monday, July 1 — 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Brady 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Monday, July 1 — 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pacific 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Monday, July 1 — Closed

Panet 4R Winnipeg Depot (residential customers only)

Monday, July 1 — Closed

Winnipeg Transit

On Monday, July 1, Winnipeg Transit will operate on a holiday service schedule.

Indoor Pools

All city indoor pools will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Outdoor Pools, Wading Pools and Spray Pads

All outdoor pools, including heated and non-heated pools and spray pads, will be open on Monday, July 1, with the exception of St. Vital Outdoor Pool that is anticipated to open on Friday, July 5. Wading pools will begin opening on a staggered basis on July 1.

Fitness and Leisure Centres

All city fitness and leisure centres will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Library Services

All Winnipeg Public Libraries will be closed on Sunday, June 30 and on Monday, July 1.

Animal Services Agency

The Animal Services Agency will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Cemeteries

Brookside, Transcona, and St. Vital cemeteries will remain open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.; however, the Administration Office at Brookside Cemetery will be closed on Monday, July 1.

Golf Courses

Crescent Drive, Kildonan Park, and Windsor Park golf courses will remain open throughout the long weekend, weather permitting.