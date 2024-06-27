GoFundMe Launched for Larry Updike’s Son, Gordon

WINNIPEG — A fundraiser has been launched in the wake of late broadcaster Larry Updike‘s passing last week.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established to benefit Larry’s autistic son, Gordon, who is 32.

“Developmentally he is at a pre-school level,” wrote fellow broadcaster and organizer Tom McGouran, who was Updike’s longtime radio co-host and friend.

“Mary-Ann [Larry’s widow] is aware he will outlive both his parents now. Although Larry and Mary-Ann have saved as much as they could for Gordon’s future care, much more is needed, especially with Larry’s passing.”

To promote the initiative, all local radio stations collectively plugged the fundraiser on-air Thursday morning.

“This has been a pretty special moment of our media brethren coming together to help a loved colleague,” McGouran told ChrisD.ca.

Updike passed away on June 20 after a brief battle with colon cancer. He was 69.

Donate to the GoFundMe campaign here