New Sound Systems Coming to Jets’ Arena and The Burt

WINNIPEG — New sound systems are coming to Canada Life Centre and the Burton Cummings Theatre to enhance the in-game and musical experience.

True North Sports + Entertainment announced the multi-million dollar upgrades on Thursday, saying the project replaces the 10-plus-year-old public address system at Canada Life Centre. The company says the new system will more evenly disperse sound across all venue corners, increase clarity and produce better low-end frequency response.

True North independently sourced bids from suppliers across North America for the two systems to create custom-made sound solutions designed to meet the needs of each venue’s unique design and use.

“Whether you’re listening to O Canada at a Jets or Moose game, catching the scoring details of the latest goal or taking in your favourite hits by any of the top global artists who grace the Burton Cummings Theatre stage, you’re going to notice the difference that even 10 years of technology advancement can make,” said Kevin Donnelly, sr. vice president, venues and entertainment with True North.

Six existing speaker arrays at Canada Life Centre will be replaced by 10 new arrays optimally placed to project consistent quality and even volume across the 15,000-plus-seat venue.

Installation begins in late July at Canada Life Centre and in mid-September at the Burton Cummings Theatre and will be in place for the Winnipeg Jets pre-season and for October events at the Burt.