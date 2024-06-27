No Deaths in Winnipeg House Blast, No Confirmed Cause Yet: Police

By The Canadian Press

Police say the occupants of a Winnipeg home destroyed in an explosion have been located and are safe.

They say a father and daughter who lived in the home left before the blast and were found later in the day.

The bungalow exploded just before noon Wednesday in the Transcona neighbourhood, damaging surrounding homes as well.

There were no reports of injuries.

Police say it could take weeks or months to conclusively determine what caused the explosion.

Const. Jason Michalyshen also says it’s too early to say whether the explosion was the result of a crime.

“We’re going to look at any and all potential causes. Are we looking at gas or electrical? Are we looking at other factors?” Michalyshen told reporters Thursday.

“Houses don’t just explode. There is a reason for it.”

Neighbour Patricia Carroll has said she was in her kitchen when the house erupted. She said a light fixture fell from her ceiling and hit her on the head. She heard a big bang then about five or six more explosions.

Fire crews, the police bomb squad and forensic officers were on scene searching for clues.

Michalyshen said there is no risk or threat to the community.