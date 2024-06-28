Manitoba Security Rebate Open for Applications

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s new security rebate program is now open for applications by homeowners, renters and small businesses.

The program, originally announced in the province’s budget earlier this year, allows for up to a $300 rebate for the purchase of security equipment.

“Every Manitoban deserves to feel safe in their home and their community,” said Justice Minister Matt Wiebe. “Our government committed to this rebate during the election and we’re excited to roll it out today to help lower the cost of cameras, lights and other security measures for homes and small businesses.”

Eligible upgrades include security cameras, doorbell cameras, alarm systems, motion detectors, reinforced doors or windows, anti-graffiti film and paints, security gates, pull-down protection shutters and permanent security fencing.

Any purchase made after September 1, 2023, is eligible to receive the rebate. The rebate can cover multiple expenses for a single property or business under the $300 threshold as long as they are submitted in a single application.