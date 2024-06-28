City of Winnipeg to Implement AI Pilot Projects to Enhance Services

The City of Winnipeg is set to launch six innovative pilot projects aimed at improving customer service through the use of artificial intelligence (AI).

The planned projects include:

An automated chat agent for 311 inquiries

An automated voice agent for Winnipeg Police Service non-emergency calls

An automated development plan evaluation tool for permits

Road condition monitoring using cameras mounted on City vehicles

Voice sentiment analysis

Automation of invoice processing

Details, including launch dates, will be finalized over the next few months. Each project will go through phases of planning, procurement, analysis, implementation, deployment, and closing. Adjustments or cancellations may occur based on findings regarding benefits, costs, risks, and implications.

“We are always looking for ways to positively improve the delivery of City services and are looking forward to launch these pilot projects,” said Tyler Gooch, director of innovation and technology. “We know AI isn’t perfect, and we will be closely monitoring these projects to see if the benefits continue to outweigh the risks, and if the pilot projects meet the intended goals.”

Each project will cost no more than $75,000, utilizing existing contracts where available. Fully costed business cases will be forwarded to the annual budget process once the pilot projects conclude.