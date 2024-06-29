Five Manitoba Projects Receive $7.5M from Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The Government of Canada is investing $7.5 million to support five projects in Manitoba, aimed at boosting the economy through workforce development, innovation, and trade.
“The economic well-being of Manitoba depends on exports and trade. Last year, Manitoba companies exported close to $21 billion, and we are supporting that momentum by investing in infrastructure and people, attracting capital, and moving the next big ideas to market,” said St. Boniface-St. Vital MP Dan Vandal, minister for PrairiesCan, during an announcement on Friday.
Key investments include $5.66 million through the Regional Innovations Ecosystem Program:
- North Forge – $2.07 Million: Enhancing incubator/accelerator programs, aiding 120 startups in raising over $8.5 million.
- Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) – $2.5 Million: Strengthening foreign direct investment to attract companies to Manitoba.
- Manitoba Music Industry Association – $1.09 Million: Expanding export markets and business growth for local music companies.
Through the Jobs and Growth Fund, an additional $1.86 million is going towards:
- CentrePort Canada – $260,000: Improving supply chain efficiencies, resulting in over 50 business meetings and two development leads.
- Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) – $1.58 Million: Launching a jobs portal and talent services to support key sectors, establishing Manitoba as a creative sector leader.