Five Manitoba Projects Receive $7.5M from Ottawa

WINNIPEG — The Government of Canada is investing $7.5 million to support five projects in Manitoba, aimed at boosting the economy through workforce development, innovation, and trade.

“The economic well-being of Manitoba depends on exports and trade. Last year, Manitoba companies exported close to $21 billion, and we are supporting that momentum by investing in infrastructure and people, attracting capital, and moving the next big ideas to market,” said St. Boniface-St. Vital MP Dan Vandal, minister for PrairiesCan, during an announcement on Friday.

Key investments include $5.66 million through the Regional Innovations Ecosystem Program:

North Forge – $2.07 Million: Enhancing incubator/accelerator programs, aiding 120 startups in raising over $8.5 million.

– $2.07 Million: Enhancing incubator/accelerator programs, aiding 120 startups in raising over $8.5 million. Economic Development Winnipeg (EDW) – $2.5 Million: Strengthening foreign direct investment to attract companies to Manitoba.

– $2.5 Million: Strengthening foreign direct investment to attract companies to Manitoba. Manitoba Music Industry Association – $1.09 Million: Expanding export markets and business growth for local music companies.

Through the Jobs and Growth Fund, an additional $1.86 million is going towards: