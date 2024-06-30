Boaters Missing Near Grand Rapids, Body of One Man Recovered

Manitoba RCMP are continuing the search for two missing boaters after the body of a third was pulled from Little Moose Lake on Saturday.

Police were alerted to a report of the missing trio near Grand Rapids on Friday morning.

The three men, aged 28, 29 and 31, from Misipawistik Cree Nation, travelled by boat to the north basin of Lake Winnipeg to hunt moose. They were returning to the community but didn’t show up at their meeting place, and haven’t had contact with anyone.

A joint search and rescue mission was launched, including aerial support, and a number of items belonging to the missing boaters were found along the shoreline.

On Saturday, the body of the 31-year-old man was located in the water.

RCMP are continuing their search with the help of locals and search and rescue teams from Easterville and The Pas.