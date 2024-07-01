Jets Sign Goaltender Eric Comrie to a Two-Year Contract

The Winnipeg Jets have signed goaltender Eric Comrie to a two-year contract with an average annual value of $825,000 USD.

Comrie, 28, played 10 games for the Buffalo Sabres last season and posted a 2-7-0 record with a 3.69 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage. The Edmonton native also played four games for the AHL’s Rochester Americans and went 3-1-0 with a shutout, a 2.26 GAA and a .934 SV%.

Comrie was originally drafted by Winnipeg in the second round (59th overall) in the 2013 NHL Draft and he spent most of his first nine professional seasons with the Jets organization. He played 24 games for Winnipeg and went 12-8-1 with a shutout, a 2.94 GAA and a .909 SV%.