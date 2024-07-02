Manitoba Launches $25M EV Rebate Program

WINNIPEG — The Manitoba government has launched a new electric vehicle rebate program to encourage drivers to ditch gas for electricity.

The $25 million program was announced on Tuesday and offers a $4,000 incentive on new qualifying EV purchases and a $2,500 incentive on used qualifying EV purchases, including EVs purchased on or after August 1, 2023, and will run until March 2026.

“We know Manitobans want to do their part to help lower emissions and protect our environment, and we want to help them make the switch,” said Environment and Climate Change Minister Tracy Schmidt.

“This is a win-win for our province. We’re fighting the climate crisis while also lowering costs for families right away with a rebate on EVs and helping them save money every month on their daily commute.”

To be eligible, vehicles must be purchased or leased from Manitoba dealerships with a maximum manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) of $70,000 for new vehicles or a maximum $70,000 purchase price for used vehicles, with one rebate per vehicle and per owner. New Tesla vehicles with a maximum MSRP of $70,000 purchased outside of Manitoba between August 1, 2023 and May 2, 2024, also qualify.

Both battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles are eligible for the incentive. Used EVs must be less than four years old and incentives for leased vehicles will be proportionate to the length of the lease, with a full incentive for a four-year lease.

Manitobans who already bought an EV between August 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, can apply for the incentive on the Manitoba Public Insurance website starting on July 2.