Winnipeg Sea Bears Sign Centre Noah Starkey

The Winnipeg Sea Bears have signed American centre Noah Starkey to the team’s roster.

The 6’11” American joins the team after averaging 6.8 points and 3.8 rebounds through a 22-game championship run with the NBA G League’s Oklahoma City Blue this season.



The 27-year-old Kansas native began his career with three seasons of FIBA play in Portugal, Montenegro and Germany before returning to his home country to play his most recent two campaigns in the G League.

“Noah is a big, physical centre who plays hard and does traditional big man things,” said Mike Taylor, Sea Bears’ head coach and general manager. “Noah helped the OKC Blue to win the G League Championship this season with his steady, team-oriented, blue-collar style of play. We’re excited to add Noah to our big man rotation and believe he will make a positive impact in the paint on both ends.”

The Sea Bears will conclude their current homestand when they host the Edmonton Stingers for a 7 p.m. CT matchup on Wednesday, July 3.