Winnipeg Jets Release 2024-25 Regular Season Schedule

The Winnipeg Jets have released their 2024-25 NHL regular season schedule.

The Jets open their season on the road at Rogers Place on Wednesday, October 9 when they face the Western Conference champion Edmonton Oilers, before returning to Winnipeg for their home opener at Canada Life Centre against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday, October 11.

The longest homestand of the season span is an eight-game set from January 2-18. Winnipeg doesn’t play from February 8-21 as the club has a two-week break for the 4 Nations Face-Off which will feature NHL players from Canada, Finland, Sweden, and the United States. The Jets’ longest road trip of the campaign spans November and December as they play six straight contests away from home from November 22 to December 1.

See the complete schedule below:

Winnipeg Jets 2024-25 List Schedule by ChrisDca on Scribd