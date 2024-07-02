Man Charged in King Edward Street Homicide

Winnipeg police have charged a man after a homicide early Monday in the 600 block of King Edward Street.

Police were called to the scene at around 12:14 a.m. and located an unresponsive man who had sustained life-threatening injuries.

The victim was transported to hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries. He has been identified as Eugene Rob Ryan Little, 43, of Winnipeg.

Police learned the victim and the suspect, who were known to one another, were involved in a verbal dispute, which escalated with the suspect physically assaulting the victim.

Officers arrested a male suspect in the vicinity. Dion Tyson Jamie Wood, 23, of Winnipeg, has been charged with manslaughter and remains in custody.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at (204) 986-6508 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (204) 786-TIPS.