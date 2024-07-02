Woman Struck and Killed by Train in Downtown Winnipeg

Winnipeg police say a woman died on Monday after being struck by a train near Union Station downtown.

Police were called to the 200 block of Stradbrook Avenue at around 3:54 a.m. and located a deceased 38-year-old woman.

Police say the woman had disembarked a passenger train when struck by a freight train being operated in the opposite direction. The conductor of the freight train remained on scene and spoke with investigators.

The deceased has been identified, and notifications have been made.

The incident is deemed accidental, and no arrests are anticipated.