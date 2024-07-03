Manitoba Teen Dies After Jumping from Moving Vehicle

Manitoba RCMP say a 15-year-old boy has died after jumping out of a moving vehicle on Highway 6.

The incident happened on June 13 near Road 168 North in the RM of Grahamdale.

RCMP say the boy was in a vehicle with three other male youth when he reportedly opened the rear passenger door and jumped out. Police believe the vehicle was travelling at high speeds at the time.

The boy, from Pinaymootang First Nation, suffered severe injuries and was transported to the local hospital before being transferred to Winnipeg, where he succumbed to his injuries.

RCMP continue to investigate.