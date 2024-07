Motorcyclist Dies After Collision on Manitoba Highway

A 77-year-old man from British Columbia has died following a collision on Highway 13.

Manitoba RCMP say the man was driving his motorcycle on June 25, south of Elm Creek, when he was rear-ended travelling northbound.

The crash happened at around 9:10 a.m. in the RM of Dufferin.

The motorcyclist was taken to hospital and succumbed to his injuries on June 28.

The 21-year-old Carman man driving the other vehicle wasn’t injured.

RCMP continue to investigate.