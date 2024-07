Man Killed in ATV Crash on Manitoba First Nation

Manitoba RCMP say a 21-year-old man has died after an ATV collision in Manto Sipi Cree Nation.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Wednesday afternoon when the man was riding as a passenger.

According to police, a 14-year-old girl was driving the ATV when it flipped.

The man was taken to the local nursing station where he succumbed to his injuries. The driver wasn’t injured.

Neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision.

Gods Lake Narrows RCMP continue to investigate.