Province to Open Minor Injury Clinic at Misericordia Health Centre

WINNIPEG — The former Misericordia Urgent Care Centre is reopening as a minor injury and illness clinic.

The Manitoba government announced Thursday the clinic will be located at the Misericordia Health Centre and is expected to open in early fall.

The clinic will be staffed by physicians and other health-care professionals who will provide non-emergency acute care services and support for minor health concerns. Patients will have the option to seek services by walk-in appointment or by booking same- or next-day appointments online.

“When the former government closed urgent care at Misericordia Health Centre in 2017, they took away a local option for patients needing non-emergency care and forced Manitobans to seek treatment in busy emergency rooms,” said Health, Seniors and Long-Term Care Minister Uzoma Asagwara.

The clinic will operate seven days a week and offer extended hours.

A second minor injury and illness clinic will be connected to Grace Hospital at the Access Winnipeg West walk-in clinic.

Asagwara says both clinics are expected to operate similarly to the minor injury and illness clinic in Brandon, which was announced in March and is set to open in September.