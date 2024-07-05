Man Stabbed While Riding Bike in Portage la Prairie

Manitoba RCMP say a 37-year-old man is recovering after being stabbed while riding his bike in Portage la Prairie.

The incident happened at around 1:20 a.m. on Wednesday on 2nd Street NE.

Police say the man was riding his mountain bike when two people approached him, stabbed him and stole his bike.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries where he remains.

The suspects are described as being in their late teens or early 20s, wearing dark clothing. The bicycle was located abandoned a short distance away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Portage la Prairie RCMP at (204) 857-4445 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.