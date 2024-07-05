Winnipeg Performing Arts Groups to Benefit from Mayor’s Ball

Four Winnipeg performing arts organizations will be the beneficiaries of the Winnipeg 150 Mayor’s Ball this fall.

Mayor Scott Gillingham on Friday announced money raised from the October 5 event will benefit the Manitoba Opera, Royal Winnipeg Ballet, Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, and Winnipeg Symphony Orchestra.

“Winnipeg 150 is an opportunity to celebrate our city’s vibrant arts and culture scene,” said Gillingham. “For over 50 years, these four major performing arts organizations have contributing [sic] to our community’s vibrancy. The Mayor’s Ball will be an evening of performances and community celebration with proceeds going to these organizations to help foster the next generation of artists and performers.”

The Winnipeg 150 Mayor’s Ball will be held at the RBC Convention Centre, and feature performances by the four groups.

Individual tickets are $300 each and are available to purchase online. A tax receipt will be issued through the Winnipeg Foundation.

Editor’s note: The Manitoba Opera is an advertising partner of ChrisD.ca.