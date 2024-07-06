Manitoba Seeks Feedback to Improve Safety at Deadly Intersection

The Manitoba government is launching public consultations on how to improve safety at an intersection where 17 people were killed last year.

The province is seeking public feedback on a functional design study for the intersection of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 5 near Carberry.

“Following the tragic collision near Carberry on June 15, 2023, the Manitoba government has been focused on supporting victims and their families as well as identifying ways to enhance safety measures at this intersection,” said Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Lisa Naylor.

“We want to hear from those who use this stretch of highway and know it the best to weigh in on what option they would like to see used at this intersection.”

A public open house will take place at the Carberry Community Memorial Hall from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 16. This fall, the intersection options, including the three options identified in the in-service road safety review, will be available for public feedback at engagemb.ca.

The province expects the preferred intersection layout to be identified in late 2024 and the functional design report will be completed in early 2025. Intersection improvements are scheduled for completion in the fall of 2026.