Manitoba’s Newest MLA, Carla Compton, Sworn In

WINNIPEG — Manitoba’s newest MLA has been sworn in as part of the provincial NDP.

Carla Compton was elected on June 18 following a byelection triggered by the resignation of former PC MLA and Premier Heather Stefanson.

Compton took her oath Monday during a ceremony at the Manitoba legislature.

“Tuxedo not only elected an NDP MLA, they also elected a nurse with years of experience on the front lines of our health care,” said Premier Wab Kinew. “Carla is bringing that experience to our government, and her perspective will be invaluable as we continue our work to rebuild health care after seven years of cuts.”

Compton has been a registered nurse for 18 years and most recently worked as a hemodialysis nurse at St. Boniface Hospital. In addition, she operates a small consulting business. She previously ran for the Tuxedo seat as the NDP candidate in the 2019 election, but was unsuccessful.