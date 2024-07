Manitoba RCMP are investigating a crash in Thompson over the weekend after a truck drove into the front of a home.

Police were called to the collision on Baffin Crescent early Saturday morning to find significant damage to the residence.

The vehicle’s occupants fled the scene and nobody was inside the home at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thompson RCMP at (204) 677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.