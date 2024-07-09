Assiniboia Downs Adjusts Racing Schedule Due to Equine Health Concern

WINNIPEG — Assiniboia Downs has temporarily changed its racing schedule due to proactive measures taken in response to a recent equine health concern.

The track says beginning the week of July 15, racing will shift to a two-day Monday-Tuesday schedule until August 12, after which the regular three-day Monday-Tuesday-Wednesday schedule will resume.

A single case of the equine virus was recently discovered at ASD, triggering the precautionary move. The barns have been placed under quarantine to prevent any further spread. While this quarantine allows horses to continue racing, it restricts any new horses from entering or leaving the barn area.

“It is very unfortunate to have this happen but we are very pleased it was addressed right away,” said ASD CEO Darren Dunn. “We realize that it is still an ongoing issue with the quarantine but we are confident that there will not be any further cases after the entire horse population was freshly tested and all returned with negative results, indicating no additional cases. A second and final test of all horses in late July will lift the quarantine should the results remain negative. Regardless of how disruptive this is, the health and welfare of our equine athletes must come first. We appreciate the support and cooperation of our horse people and fans as we navigate through this.”

To maintain the integrity of the racing calendar, the dates removed from the current schedule will be added to the end of the season, with the final day of racing now set for September 24, ensuring a total of 50 race dates throughout the season.