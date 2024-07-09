World’s Largest Bounce House Coming to Winnipeg

The world’s largest bounce house is coming to set up shop in Winnipeg for two summer weekends.

The Big Bounce Canada tour will roll through the city July 27-28 and August 2-4 at Red River Exhibition Park.

Produced by XL Event Lab, the Big Bounce Canada is the biggest touring inflatable event in the world and features seven massive inflatable attractions. The octet of inflatables includes the

newly expanded 24,000 sq. ft. world’s largest bounce house, the brand-new deep sea foam party inflatable OctoBlast, a 900+ ft. long obstacle course The Giant, the customized sports arena

Sport Slam, and the unique, three-piece, space-themed wonderland airSPACE.

“We need more fun in the world, and what better way to bring that into 2024 than with a 24,000 sq. ft. bounce house,” said Noa Visnich, tour manager of the Big Bounce Canada.

“The Big Bounce Canada is the perfect event for kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

Tickets start at $25 and are available online.