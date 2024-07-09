Winnipeg Man Wins $1.25M Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery Grand Prize

A Winnipeg man will be having an enjoyable summer with an extra $1.25 million in his pocket.

Manuel Resendes was drawn as the grand prize winner on Tuesday in the 2024 Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery.

The lottery — a collaboration between St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, Health Sciences Centre Foundation, and Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba — raises critical funds for health care in Manitoba.

Resendes (ticket # 3256550) will choose between a tax-free cash prize of $1.25 million, or one of five home packages — each worth more than $1.5 million.

Szymon Zajac of Winnipeg (ticket # 3417278) was drawn as the 50/50 Plus winner, taking home $662,350.

“We are so grateful to see Manitobans step up and support the Tri-Hospital Dream Lottery,” said Jonathon Lyon, president and CEO of HSC Foundation, on behalf of Karen Fowler, president and CEO, St. Boniface Hospital Foundation, and Stefano Grande, president and CEO, Children’s Hospital Foundation of Manitoba.

This year’s early bird, grand prize and 50/50 winners are published at trihospitaldream.com, and all other winners will be posted online by July 18, 2024.